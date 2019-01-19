WAUNAKEE - Mrs. Charlotte Bernadette (Meier) Dorn, known by her family as Charlie, born on Sept. 16, 1936, in Ashton, to the late Rose and Leo Meier, passed away at age 82, on Jan. 15, 2019, in Waunakee surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was the loving wife of Joseph J. Dorn.
Charlotte loved the sun, being outdoors and decorating her house for the holidays. As a mom, she created a home for her children that was filled with love, where they would return to every Saturday. Visiting grandma's house meant that your favorite treat would be waiting for you, along with a new adventure, from fishing to water balloons. Charlotte always had time for those that she loved. She was never too tired to share her smile, and to her, each person was a gift. No one was allowed to leave her without receiving a hug and a kiss. Charlotte never judged you, she only loved you, imperfections and all Charlotte loved to read and write little notes to those she loved. She once left a note for her husband of 60 years, Joe that read, "There are few things I have loved in my life more than books. There are few people I have loved more than you. You lighten my soul and make my heart dance." Charlotte believed in you and she made sure that you knew how proud she was of you. Charlotte is not leaving us. Her spirit and love will always live on in our hearts, and remind us what it truly means to be a servant of God.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bernard; daughter-in-law, Diane; grandson, Jacob; brothers, Joseph, Leonard, and Cyril; and sister, Marilyn. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Jerry (Kari) Dorn, Butch Dorn, and Joe (Linda) Dorn; daughters, Terry (Robert) Goehring, May (Richard) Moran, Catherine (Steven) Wipperfurth, and Barb (Scott) Dorn Blackmon; brother, Rev. Laverne Meier; and sister, Fidelis Endres. She is survived by her 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. A visitation will also take place on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral service, officiated by Father Paulraj Sallem, to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will at 2:30 p.m., following a luncheon. Charlotte will be laid to rest next to her son, at Saint Bernard's Cemetery in Middleton. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
The family gives Home Again, Agrace Hospice, Joe's sister, Ginny, and everyone else who cared for Charlotte, their greatest and warmest gratitude.