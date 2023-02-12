Dec. 26, 1935—Jan. 27, 2023

Heaven received another angel on January 27, 2023. Doris Underkofler (Dorie) unexpectedly passed away at her residence in Arizona at the age of 87.

Dorie was born on December 26, 1935, at her home in Rutland Township, Rock County, WI, daughter of the late Trygve and Eunice Olsen. She graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1953. She went on to study Education at St Olaf College, continuing at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and Milwaukee campuses.

In 1956, she was crowned Alice in Dairyland and traveled the country in the interests of dairy promotion. Dorie married her first husband, Paul T. Nelson, in 1957, and together had five children. She began her career as a teacher and later received her realtors license. She was the first women realtor hired by the Stark Company and received the Realtor of the Year award in 1978. She continued selling real estate for many years before retiring in 1988, and marrying her second husband, James R. Underkofler. Blending the two families became her next mission by hosting annual reunions at the cottage and Christmas gatherings in Madison.

Often called the “Energizer Bunny,” Dorie was active in many organizations that served others; the Attic Angels, Religious Rascals, PEO, and the Salvation Army, just to name a few. In her retirement years she enjoyed playing golf and mahjong, and never turned down a shopping opportunity or lunch with family and friends. In 2016, she traveled to Spain to walk the Camino de Santiago. She enjoyed her yearly trip to the Chautauqua Institution in New York to explore her faith and art interests. Dorie served God all her life, and her strong religious faith never wavered, giving thanks for every day she was given. Her license plate summed it up, it simply said “Spunk.”

She is survived by her beloved Yorkie, Tebow; two brothers: Arthur (Doris), and Trygve (Sheila) Olsen; her four daughters: Sheri (Bill) Harris, Lori (Chris) Norgren, Paula (Pino) Ferreri, and Pam McSherry; her stepchildren: Jim (Susan), Tom (Lynn), Kevin and Craig Underkofler; and several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A name she cherished most dearly was “Gramma Dorie.”

Proceeded in death by her husband, Jim; her son, Thomas Nelson; her grandson, Anthony Ferreri; and her stepdaughter, Cindy Mabie.

A celebration of Dorie’s life will be held on May 27, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, WI. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Friends and relatives are invited to stay for a reception immediately after the service.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, the Living Waters Church in Scottsdale, AZ, or the Salvation Army.

She is a true angel and will be missed.