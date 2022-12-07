MADISON—Doris M. Seim, age 85, passed into eternal rest on Sunday December 4, 2022. Her husband John Seim preceded her in death on September 8, 2012. They were married 54 years and eight months.

They were the parents of four daughters and one son; grandparents of one granddaughter, and four grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by one sister and two brothers. She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison with Rev. Mark Bartels presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service on Monday at the church. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Garden.

“To God by the Glory.”

