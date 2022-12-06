FENNIMORE — Doris Lou (Valentine) McLimans, 93, of Fennimore, Wisconsin, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Divine Rehab & Nursing in Fennimore. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore. Father Carlos Reinoso will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Fennimore. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the St. Mary’s church hall. A parish rosary will be held at 3:30 PM. Friends may also call from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM on Friday in the church hall before the Mass. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to Badger Camp or the Fennimore Food Depot. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Doris is survived by her seven children, Robert (Susan) McLimans, Thomas (Susan) McLimans, Victoria (Michael) Boomgarden, Daniel (Coletta) McLimans, Richard (Shelli) McLimans, Charles (Rich Merrion) McLimans, and Joseph McLimans; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack Droessler; sister-in-law, Judy Valentine; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Robby McLimans; and her siblings, Helen (Larry) Driscoll; Rosemary (Lee) Laufenberg; Paul Valentine; and Pauline Wiest Droessler; and infant sister, Marie; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Helen) McLimans, Willard (Dorothy) McLimans, Harold (Dorothy) McLimans, Ralph (Kathryn) McLimans, and Bertha (LaVern) Wiest.