FENNIMORE — Doris Lou (Valentine) McLimans, 93, of Fennimore, Wisconsin, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Divine Rehab & Nursing in Fennimore. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore. Father Carlos Reinoso will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Fennimore. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the St. Mary’s church hall. A parish rosary will be held at 3:30 PM. Friends may also call from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM on Friday in the church hall before the Mass. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to Badger Camp or the Fennimore Food Depot. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.