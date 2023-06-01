Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Doris Grace (Badtke) Krogh

Dec. 1, 1928 - March 13, 2023

Doris Grace (Badtke) Krogh, age 94, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on March 13, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Dells, WI, with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. A graveside service will also be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha, WI.

Doris was born on December 1, 1928, to Frederick and Agnes Badtke. She was the middle child, having one older and one younger brother, Eugene and Russell, whom she loved dearly. Doris was baptized at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bristol, and confirmed at Freidens Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

She started dancing when she was very young doing ballet, tap and some pointe dancing. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha in 1947. Doris was working at the County Nurses Office in Racine when she met Harry Vigo Krogh at a country dance at Dublin School in Pleasant Prairie.

Doris and Harry were married on September 17, 1949.

Their marriage was blessed with 3 children, David and Steven Krogh and years later, Barbara (Krogh) Jarvis. They raised their family in the Kenosha area before moving to Auburn, WA for several years. Moving back to Kenosha in 2006 and then Wisconsin Dells in their later years.

During their marriage, Doris worked occasionally as a Bank Teller. In between she was a full-time homemaker, while also being active in the Bethany Lutheran Church in Kenosha, singing in the church choir and bookkeeping. She also taught 4-H sewing in the county and enjoyed competing in the adult division at the Kenosha County Fair.

Doris was a 38-year member of the Danish Sisterhood of America. She enjoyed learning about Danish customs and cooking with the sisterhood and passed that knowledge on to her children and grandchildren.

Both Doris and Harry were active in square dancing in the early years of their marriage. They were even once square dancing on the "Pee Wee King" show. This led to them forming a "Potluck Group" with friends that they stayed close to until the end.

One of Doris great sources of enjoyment was traveling. Doris and Harry would take their children camping all over the United States. She was very proud that she had been to 40 out of 50 states. Some of her favorites were camping in Yellowstone, Hawaii, a cruise to Alaska and a trip to the New England states. Another treasured trip was to Denmark in 2001 to visit distant relatives and travel around the country.

During the last eight years, Doris made quilts for Lutheran World Relief as well as orphans in Tanzania. She also made over 200 pillowcase dresses for Orphan Grain Train. These activities gave her great pleasure and satisfaction in directly helping those in need.

Doris is survived by her children: David (Dorothy) Krogh of Portland, OR, Steve (Paula) Krogh of Bonney Lake, WA and Barbara (David) Jarvis of Wisconsin Dells, WI; grandchildren: Ian Krogh of Portland, OR, Laura (Shawn Whitacre) Krogh of Portland, OR and William and Bethany Jarvis of Wisconsin Dells, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Eugene and Russel Badtke as well as her husband, Harry Krogh.

Memorials may be made to Orphan Grain Train: https://orphangraintrain-bloom.kindful.com or to Lutheran World Relief: www.lwr.org.

The family would like to thank the care staff at Oak Park Place in Baraboo for their help, kindness, support and patience with which they took care of our mother over the time that she was there.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.