June 7, 1929 – March 12, 2023

MADISON—Doris C. Hassett-Brockmann (Niesen), age 93, of Madison, crossed over peacefully surrounded by her family at home on March 12, 2023, of natural causes. She was born on June 7, 1929, in Springfield Corners, Wis., the youngest of nine children of the late Henry and Louise (Endres) Niesen.

Doris was married to Edward Cecil Hassett, who crossed over in 1976, and then to Dr. Myron Brockmann, who died in 1994. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and later, St. Maria Goretti Parish, where she was a devout member of the Divine Mercy Group. She volunteered at the Red Cross for 25 years. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and friends, was an outstanding bowler, loved playing cards, and enjoyed playing the harmonica and clarinet. She was also an avid fan of the Brewers, Badgers and Packers.

Doris is survived by her sons, Steven, Robert (Joli) and Edward Jr. (Lynn); daughter, Debra (Ralph) Coccia; grandchildren, Thomas Hassett, Ryan Coccia and Alex Coccia; stepdaughter, Renee (Dick) Metcalf; stepsons, Tim (Diane Wagner) Brockmann and Michael (Chris) Brockmann; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; sisters, Isabelle Kalscheur-Frost, Mary Ann Schwartz, Mildred Donis, Lydia Pertzborn, Theresa Miller and Rose Heller; brothers, John Niesen and Wilfred Niesen; and grandson, Michael Hassett in 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Maria Goretti or Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated by the family.

Mother will be deeply missed by our family and friends and will remain in our hearts forever. May she rest in the light of heaven above until we see her again. Thank you for all you’ve done for us.

Doris’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

