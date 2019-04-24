VERONA—Joan Marie Dorgan, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Arrangements are pending.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
(608) 845-6625
