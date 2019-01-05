SUN PRAIRIE/ ALBANY, N.Y.—A teacher and pioneering administrator in the development of community colleges, Ken Doran died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2018, at home in Sun Prairie. He died as he lived, calm and dignified, with his wife and son Eric at his side. Following active duty in England during World War II, he retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Beginning his career as a teacher, he became the associate executive dean for Junior Colleges in the state of New York. Living most of his life in Albany, N.Y., he was an active member of Christ the King Parish in Guilderland, N.Y., serving as a lector, lay minister and choir member.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ken distinguished himself as a devoted husband and father and a man of steadfast Catholic faith. His had a long life of scholarship and volunteer activities. He published four volumes of Doran Family Genealogy dating back to the Mayflower. He brought support to individuals in nursing homes and read to the blind over the radio. His joys were playing Scrabble and visiting Cape Cod.
Moving to Sun Prairie in 2014, he lived out his life with his wife Kathleen (Connie) in comfort and peace. He reached the age of 100 years and seven months thus achieving his oft stated goal of outliving his mother, which he did by four months. More important than the number of years was the lifelong respect Ken enjoyed for his intelligence, kindness and loyalty.
He is survived by his wife Connie, who herself is 100 years old; his two sons, Christopher Doran in Denver, Colo., and Eric Doran in Sun Prairie; as well as his devoted daughter-in-law, Maureen, also in Denver. He has five grandchildren, Alison, Meghan, Caitlin, Leigh and Samuel as well as six great-grandchildren. Ken, Dad and “Papa” will be missed greatly by all those whose lives he touched.
Donations can be sent to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, who provided outstanding services to Ken in the last portion of his life. The Doran family would like to thank the staff at Hyland Park for their loving care of Kenneth for the last 5 ½ years.
