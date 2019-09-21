MONONA—Anne Lynne (Dupuis) Doran of Monona, Wis. left this life on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1946, in North Adams, Mass., the daughter of Vivian (Smeltzer) and P. Homer Dupuis.
Anne and her lifelong best friend, Michael Doran were married on Aug. 16, 1970, in Madison. Trained as an elementary school teacher at the State College of North Adams, Mass., she taught fifth grade at Emerson School in Madison, and later, after studying at the UW-Madison, she received her credentials as a special education teacher, and worked at both Madison Memorial and West High Schools in Madison.
Anne loved children and devoted herself to being the best mom in the world once the first of her two sons were born, which she was for sons, Neal Murray Doran and D. Casey Doran and daughter, Meghan M. (Doran) Hague. Later in life, she devoted herself to encouraging reading in children by providing a collection of children’s books at her favorite cafe and serving on the board of the local library and library “friends.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Homer; and is survived by her husband, Michael; her children; and three lovely granddaughters, Jane and Kyla Doran (Neal and daughter-in-law, Joanna), and Violet Hague (Meghan and son-in-law, Clint).
No formal services are planned. Friends may honor Anne by making a small donation to the children’s book collection at their local library or the Madison Reading Project.
My love, my friend, my beacon . . . somehow, we will find the strength to go on. We are much stronger by having had you in our lives. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
