Feb. 22, 1941—Feb. 18, 2023

MARSHALL, MI—Dora “Maline” Harrell was born on February 22, 1941, in the town of Shady Valley, TN. Maline grew up in the Appalachian mountains with her parents and six siblings. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and then moved to Madison, WI, to complete her Masters of Fine Arts. She met her future husband George at the University of Wisconsin and they were married in 1966, and raised two sons. She and George moved to Texas, and then settled in Marshall, MI, in 2014.

Throughout her life Maline enjoyed physical art design through silk screening, printmaking, oil painting on canvas and jewelry making. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed being a member of the local book club and playing cards with her friends. She spent time working in her garden and many hours eating, playing and laughing with her grandchildren.

She passed peacefully on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2023, a few days after receiving a diagnosis of stage IV lymphoma.

Maline was preceded in death by her parents, Dana and Pauline Robinson; husband, George; sister, Frieda; and brothers: William, Charles and Brent. She is survived by her sister, Jackie (Keller); brother, Thomas; sons: Adrian (Rebecca Antibus) Harrell and Damon (Lisa Cale) Harrell; along with four grandchildren.

A celebration of Maline’s life will be held at 720 Wright Lane in Marshall, MI, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00—4:00 PM; and at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI, 53704, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1:00—3:30 PM.