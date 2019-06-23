WISCONSIN DELLS - Thomas Dooley, age 81, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, 2019 at the Riverwood Lodge in Wisconsin Dells from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Debra (Dave Kahelski) Dooley; 6 nephews and his niece Melanie (Shawn) Monahan of Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Peggy; second wife, Nancy; brother, Gene and sister, Lorraine.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dooley, Thomas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.