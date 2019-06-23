WISCONSIN DELLS - Thomas Dooley, age 81, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, 2019 at the Riverwood Lodge in Wisconsin Dells from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Debra (Dave Kahelski) Dooley; 6 nephews and his niece Melanie (Shawn) Monahan of Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Peggy; second wife, Nancy; brother, Gene and sister, Lorraine.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.