Donovan, Gerald S.

MADISON/BELLEVILLE - Gerald S. “Jerry” Donovan, age 85, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was born and raised in Madison and graduated from Edgewood High School before attending Michigan State University and Marquette University and serving in the Army. He graduated from Marquette Dental School in 1961.

In 1961, Jerry, as he was known, married Joan (Francois). The couple had three children: Steve, Dan, and Joe. Jerry was a dentist in Belleville, working alongside his wife for many years. He retired from his practice in 2007.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; and three sons, Steve (Ann) of Ashwaubenon, Wis., Dan of Vancouver, Wash., and Joe (Leah) of Wauwatosa, Wis. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nate, Logan, Alissa, Nolan, Julian, Layne, Neave, and Tighe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene (Gombar) Donovan; and brother, John (Jack) Donovan.

A private family memorial mass will be held at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI. The Rev. Michael Moon will officiate.