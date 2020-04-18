Donovan, Dr. Timothy Jay

MADISON - Dr. Timothy Jay Donovan, 82, of Madison, Wis., died peacefully on April 10, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma and a recent COVID-19 infection. Tim was a formidable part of the Madison community and of The Dean Clinic and St. Mary's Hospital for over 40 years. Tim loved his family, loved playing tennis and golf, and was a die-hard Badger fan.
Tim was the eldest son of ten children born to Dr. Stanley and Evelyn Donovan in Kenosha, Wis., on his father's birthday on Jan. 25, 1938. He spent a brief period in the seminary, but after a hunger strike he was allowed to leave the seminary to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. He attended college at Marquette University, and received his medical degree from UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. After medical school he started an Ear, Nose, and Throat residency at UW-Madison, and was named chief resident at UW Hospital. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Marti) on June 26, 1965. Upon completion of his residency, Tim began working for The Dean Clinic and St. Mary's Hospital as an ENT specialist with his brother, Dr. Tom Donovan. There were fewer than thirty Dean Clinic physicians when Tim joined the group. Tim later served as president of The Dean Clinic, and continued working for Dean / St. Mary's until his retirement in 1999.
Tim was an avid sportsman and competitor, but tennis was Tim's passion and for more than 50 years he spend a great deal of his time at John Powless Tennis Center. He loved playing tennis with anyone, anywhere, anytime. He was also an avid jogger, many days running through the Arboretum to and from work. He played bridge throughout his life, achieving the title of Life Master.
After retiring in 1999, Tim and Marti began spending the winters in Tucson, Ariz., but returned home to Madison every spring, summer and fall. In 2011, Tim was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and became UW-Madison's oldest stem cell transplant recipient at the age of 72. Tim was a warrior, and faced cancer with the determined spirit and fierce optimism that he displayed throughout his life. Tim was resolute and positive in all things, and when faced with challenges he would say, "If this is the worst thing that happens to you, you will be very lucky."
Timothy J. Donovan is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret (Marti) Donovan; his son, Michael Donovan (Dee) of St. Louis, Mo.; his daughter, Dr. Kristin Nelson (Mark) of Stoughton, Wis.; and three grandchildren, Anna Nelson, Emily Nelson, and Noel Donovan. He is also survived by eight of his beloved siblings: Mary Francis-Statz, Dr. Tom Donovan (Mary), Dr. Dick Donovan (Pat), Colleen Witt (Bob), Sharon Donovan-Rief, Patricia Wright (Larry), Evie Donovan Sumer, and Kathleen Krainz (Dick); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Donovan.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, Wis. 53278-0807, https://cancer.wisc.edu/
