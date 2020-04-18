Donovan, Dr. Timothy Jay

Tim was the eldest son of ten children born to Dr. Stanley and Evelyn Donovan in Kenosha, Wis., on his father's birthday on Jan. 25, 1938. He spent a brief period in the seminary, but after a hunger strike he was allowed to leave the seminary to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. He attended college at Marquette University, and received his medical degree from UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. After medical school he started an Ear, Nose, and Throat residency at UW-Madison, and was named chief resident at UW Hospital. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Marti) on June 26, 1965. Upon completion of his residency, Tim began working for The Dean Clinic and St. Mary's Hospital as an ENT specialist with his brother, Dr. Tom Donovan. There were fewer than thirty Dean Clinic physicians when Tim joined the group. Tim later served as president of The Dean Clinic, and continued working for Dean / St. Mary's until his retirement in 1999.