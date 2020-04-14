Donovan, Dr. Timothy J.

Donovan, Dr. Timothy J.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Dr. Timothy J. Donovan passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at age 82.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center for cancer research. UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, Wis. 53278-0807, https://cancer.wisc.edu/

A full obituary will follow.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Donovan, Dr. Timothy J.

Timothy Donovan

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Donovan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics