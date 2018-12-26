MADISON - John T. Donnelly of Madison, chose to end his life on Dec. 23, 2018. He left many who loved him very much to remember him in his happier days. John was born on July 21,1985, spending his childhood in Iowa City, Kansas City, and St. Louis, Mo. He and his father returned to Iowa City in 1998, where John graduated from Regina High School 2003. He attended the University of Iowa receiving his Bachelors degree with a double major in accounting and history in 2008.
John moved to Madison where he worked for Alliant Energy, and while working attended the University of Wisconsin, earning his MBA in 2015. Shortly thereafter he was employed at QBE, an international insurance company in Madison
John was a leader professionally and socially, only some of this accomplishments are listed here. He served as the representative of his MBA class to the student body. Though a young man, he had developed a completed “bucket list” of accomplishments including RAGBRAI, sky diving, trip to Machu Pichu, the Atacama desert in Chile, Argentina, Istanbul, and Ireland and running marathons. He was active in Young Professionals group in Madison, had been a board member of the Dane County Wisconsin Humane Society, and taught courses in business at Strayer University in Madison. He had taken the Polar Plunge in Lake Monona for several years to support Special Olympics.
John was known as a happy, energetic, and productive person. His Facebook page shows him with a smile in every photo. Some of us knew his dark side that he struggled with for many years. We all wish to remember his smile and willingness to help others. Please support the Crisis or Suicide prevention program located in your area in John’s memory.
Survivors are his father, Michael Donnelly, Chicago, Ill.; grandparents, Tom and Kathy Donnelly, Iowa City, Russell Brooks and Margaret Ann Donnelly; great aunt and uncle, of Iowa City, Kelly and Terry Urbine; aunt and uncle and their children, Jennifer and Max of Phoenix Ariz. The family is providing all arrangements.
A Memorial Mass with Father Charles Adam presiding, will begin at 10 a.m., at ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH ,1300 12th Ave., Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Please join John’s family at the church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Saturday prior to the service.