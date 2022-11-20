March 16, 1936 – Nov. 16, 2022

MADISON — Donnell Darrell “Don” Klute, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Don is survived by his daughter, Karen (Brent) Harry; two sons, Gregg (Cindy) Klute and Tim (Natalie) Klute; five grandchildren, Chris, Bobby, Danielle (Andrew), Andrew and Clifford (Kerry); and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary (Meade) Klute; wife, Donna J. Klute; two brothers, Duane and Dave; and grandson, Brian.

Don’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of SSM Health, especially nurse Autumn, for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

