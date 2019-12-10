BLACK RIVER FALLS - Donna Faye (Dorow) Willis of Black River Falls, Wis. passed away from a battle with cancer on Nov. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1944, in Reedsburg, Wis., daughter of Henry and Lucille (Erickson) Dorow.
Donna Faye had a very colorful life as an owner/operator truck driver for more than 40 years, the latest being with BJ Transport, out of Afton, Minnesota. She had traveled to every state throughout the years. She was very honest with her opinions, even if you didn’t care for what she had to say. Her strong faith helped her through her many trials and tribulations.
She leaves behind her very special companion, Lee Aldinger; two sons, Shane O’Neill (Cathryn Syverson), of Merrilan, Wis., Shawn Johnson (Amanda), of Freemont, NE; four grandchildren, Jared O’Neill (Elizabeth), Keely (O’Neill) Hinkle (Logan), Jordan Danyell Johnson, Kaylin Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Payton, Madlyn, Bryce O’Neill, Luna Hinkle; four sisters and one brother, Sharon Tobin (Tim), Carol Faulkner (Bill), Connie Thermes (Mark), and Paul Dorow. (Janet), Rhonda Moore (Chuck). Many Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and Aunts and many friends from the Wisconsin Dells Area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille (Erickson) Dorow, and many aunts and uncles.
There will be a memorial gathering at a later date.