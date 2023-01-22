Donna Storley

March 20, 1953 – Jan. 17, 2023

MADISON — Storley, Donna R., aged 69, found peace on January 17, 2023, at her home in Madison, Wis.

Born on March 20, 1953, Donna had a twin brother Donald Roy who came into the world four minutes later. Her parents were Arthur and Marion (Struck) Storley of Madison, Wis. Donna , who later was nicknamed “Tuffy,” weighed 3 pounds, 13 ounces at birth. She attended Madison public schools and with her brother graduated from East High School on June 3, 1971.

Donna did some bartending in Cambridge, Wis., prior to working for the City of Madison’s Parks Department for many years.

She loved animals and birds. Her dog Monte, her cat Jacque Onassis, and her furry nephew, Pika, all held a special place in her heart. She also enjoyed growing plants, Judge Judy, listening to music and going to Ho Chunk.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Paul Storley, Geraldine Sprague, David Storley, and Charlene Fleck; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her domestic partner, Ralph Mason North; and her twin brother, Donald Storley.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date.

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” — Bob Marley