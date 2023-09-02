Donna R. (Hart) Wagner

May 30, 1935 - Aug. 31, 2023

PORTAGE - Donna R. (Hart) Wagner, age 88, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Donna was born on May 30, 1935, in Marinette, WI, the daughter of Jerry and Lucille (Racine) Hart. She graduated from Marinette High School in 1953 and moved to Portage in 1989.

Donna met Lambert "Bert" Wagner, and they married on December 9, 1994. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2014. Donna enjoyed being with family, watching birds and playing with her granddog. She had made fishing nets in Menominee, MI and worked in the bakery at Burnstads Grocery in Portage, from 1989 to 1993.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Larry) Lynch, Portage; and grandchildren: Scott Burnstad and Erick (Amber) Burnstad; and Patrick Ryan, Sheboygan; and grandchildren: Errin (Chad) Vivian and Justin Ryan; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Mathilda (Karl) Hochstatter, Augsburg, Germany; her step-children: Anna (Warren) Kraft, Mundelien, Fred (Allison) Wagner, Trevor, and Bert (Carrie) Wagner, Chicago; her step-grandchildren: Raymond Kraft, Brandon Wagner, Skylar Kovachik, Cole Kovachik, and Lila Wagner; other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandson, Ian James Ryan in 2023, her step-grandson, Kyle Wagner and her granddog, Abbey Rose Lynch.

Please come and share your memories and stories with us at Dino's Restaurant, as we celebrate her life on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Marinette, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and her neighbors, Jo Hawley and Cathey Fecht, for their care and concern.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.