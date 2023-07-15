Donna Mae McDowell Mertz
Mar. 31, 1934 - July 12, 2023
WAUPUN - Donna Mae McDowell Mertz, 89, of Waupun, joined her husbands and son on July 12, 2023.
Donna was born March 31, 1934 in Beaver Dam, to Clarence and Erlah "Freeman" Hoffman. Donna was two weeks old when her mother passed away and she lived with her grandma and grandpa Hoffman. When Donna was 13 she moved to Waupun to reside with her aunt Edna and uncle Paul Pautsch. She met her late husband and father to her two children, Don, and they were united in marriage May 16th, 1950. They resided in Waupun all their married lives until Don was tragically taken by a car accident in August of 1966. Donna later met Richard Mertz and they were united in marriage in September 1983. They resided in Waupun all their married lives until Richard passed away in February of 2001. Donna worked at Voelkers Steakhouse in Beaver Dam as a waitress for almost 20 years. She also worked at Hotel Waupun and the Wild Goose Inn. She was a member of the Waupun Women's Legion Auxiliary, Pella Lutheran Church, and Pella's ladies quilting group. Donna loved to shop, socialize, and spoil her grandchildren. She would pull out her brag book and show off her pride and joy.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Kim (Alan Gavanda) McDowell of Waupun; a daughter-in-law, Gwen McDowell; two granddaughters: Tierney Cornelius of Juneau and Trista (Justin Brand) Gallenbeck of Waupun; one grandson Anthony (Jena) Biermann of Beloit; four great-grandchildren: Marcus and Braeson Cornelius and Ellie and Grant Biermann; and two step-grandchildren: Tyneea and Zane Cornelius. She is further survived by a special grandson, Darrell Henne of California; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; a son, Gregory McDowell; a granddaughter, Brea McDowell; and her kitty, Fraiser "Kitsy" a grandson son in law christopher gallenbeck.
Funeral services for Donna will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.. Burial will take place on Monday at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton at 9:00 a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.