Donna was born March 31, 1934 in Beaver Dam, to Clarence and Erlah "Freeman" Hoffman. Donna was two weeks old when her mother passed away and she lived with her grandma and grandpa Hoffman. When Donna was 13 she moved to Waupun to reside with her aunt Edna and uncle Paul Pautsch. She met her late husband and father to her two children, Don, and they were united in marriage May 16th, 1950. They resided in Waupun all their married lives until Don was tragically taken by a car accident in August of 1966. Donna later met Richard Mertz and they were united in marriage in September 1983. They resided in Waupun all their married lives until Richard passed away in February of 2001. Donna worked at Voelkers Steakhouse in Beaver Dam as a waitress for almost 20 years. She also worked at Hotel Waupun and the Wild Goose Inn. She was a member of the Waupun Women's Legion Auxiliary, Pella Lutheran Church, and Pella's ladies quilting group. Donna loved to shop, socialize, and spoil her grandchildren. She would pull out her brag book and show off her pride and joy.