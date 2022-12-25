Sept. 2, 1931—Dec. 21, 2022

MADISON/PACKWAUKEE—Donna M. Weber, 91, passed away December 21, 2022, at Four Winds Manor, Verona.

Donna was born September 2, 1931, at Packwaukee, WI, the daughter of Walter and Eliza (Russell) Platz. Brought up during the depression, mother learned how to live. Her father built their home which was a kit bought from a Sears catalog. It still stands on the shores of Buffalo Lake, Marquette Co. WI. She saved everything and couldn’t stand waist. She had a work ethic second to none. She loved her children and wasn’t afraid to protect them. Donna was vociferous; she told you how she felt about something or someone. And was a good judge at that.

She attended school in Packwaukee and the Endeavor Union Free High School, Endeavor, WI. Graduating on May 25, 1950. Donna moved to Madison to attend the Milwaukee Accredited School of Cosmetology. Graduating in March 1951. She went on to become a beautician at the William Busch Beauty Salon, Barons Salon, John Fumusa Salon, and the Artistic Salon of Beauty for 17 years.

Donna and her friend, Pat Evachenko, went into business together (Acute Coiffure) in 1975. They merged businesses with Pat’s husband, John Evachenko, called the Head Quarters, on Park St. Madison. Donna retired from there in July 2014. Donna was a State Cosmetology Examiner for many years. She also worked at Frautschi, later Cress Funeral Home for about 45 years.Donna opened her home for people with special needs through Dane County Social Services for about 30 years.

Donna married George J. Weber in 1953, in Madison. Although they divorced, they remained friends. George died 2008. They bought their home on East Sunset Court, Madison, in 1958, where Donna resided until her move to a nursing home in 2020.

Donna enjoyed traveling with family and friends, Pat and John Evachenko, Gracie Krajko, and many others. She loved long car rides, traveling to her birth home was always number one on her list. She enjoyed holiday gatherings and made a feast for the whole family.

Donna is descended from Platz’s, Kuhn’s, Russell’s and Ellison’s. All early Columbia and Marquette County, WI settlers.

She is survived by six children: George (JoAnn) Weber, Cross Plains, Thomas (Sue) Weber, Cross Plains, James Weber, Montello, Diane Weber, Middleton, Nathan Weber (Mary Jo), Madison, David (Stefanie) Weber, Madison; thirteen grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Gregory and Steven Weber; granddaughter, Sabrina Weber-Dominguez; sister, Mildred Davies; brother-in-law, Kenneth Davies.

Thank you, James and Diane Weber, for taking care of mother while she was still able to be at her home. A special thank you to the staff at Four Winds Manor Nursing Home, Verona, especially Lisa Aders, for the care and attention given to Donna. As well as the staff at Sun Prairie Health Care Center for her time spent there.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison. A visitation will be held one hour prior.

