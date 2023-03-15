MIDDLETON—Donna M. McCreery, 88, of Middleton, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with her daughter’s beside her. She was born on February 1, 1935, in Two Rivers, WI, to Frank and Evangeline (Hurley) Brull. She married the love of her life John McCreery in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2014. Donna and John most enjoyed spending time with family and their beloved pets.