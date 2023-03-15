Feb. 1, 1935—March 12, 2023
MIDDLETON—Donna M. McCreery, 88, of Middleton, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with her daughter’s beside her. She was born on February 1, 1935, in Two Rivers, WI, to Frank and Evangeline (Hurley) Brull. She married the love of her life John McCreery in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2014. Donna and John most enjoyed spending time with family and their beloved pets.
Survivors include her two daughters: Kaye (Bill) Kruchten and Lauren McCreery-Crittenden; grandchildren: Aaron Kruchten, Douglas (Keshia) Kruchten, Matthew Crittenden, Charlie Guevara; and two great-grandchildren: Mercedies, Jameson Kruchten; brother-in-law, Patrick (Sandy) McCreery; dear cousins, Janice White and Patsy Strohm.
The family thanks Agrace, Waunakee Manor and SSM for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St Martins Catholic Church 5959 St. Martins Circle Martinsville. Rev Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
