Donna Krumscheid

June 19, 1934 - June 30, 2023

LAKE DELTON - Donna Krumscheid, age 89, of Lake Delton, WI passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Living Hope Church, S3963 County Highway BD, Baraboo, officiated by Robert Stearns. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams St., Lake Delton and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Spring Grove cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Donna was born June 19, 1934 in Friendship, WI the daughter of Willis and Louise (Stevens) Kaufman. On July 26, 1952 she was united in marriage to Gerald Krumscheid in Chicago.

Donna was a homemaker and also hostessed and waitressed at many local restaurants in the Wisconsin Dells area. She was a member of the Living Hope Church and was very active in the church organizations, she also went on a missionary trip to Haiti.

Donna was also involved in volunteer work with area food pantries and nursing homes. She enjoyed helping people however she could.

Donna had a deep love for her family and friends and the Lord. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.

Donna enjoyed vacationing, going to auctions with an eye for collectables and antiques, playing cards with friends, family and senior clubs. In her spare time she could be found doing crossword puzzles, word searches or reading. She was fond of playing solitaire, looking at facebook posts on her laptop, and watching football and basketball rooting on her favorite team to win.

Donna is survived by sons: Donald (Bunny) Krumscheid and David Krumscheid; daughters: Pamela Knoop (Dan Pagel), Patricia (Jim) Brill and Paula (Tony) Stearns; grandchildren: Jason Krumscheid, Joshua (Leticia) Krumscheid, Erin Krumscheid (Shane Cook), Ryan Jahn, Joe (Katie) Jahn, Ben (Leslie) Smith, Charlie (Caitlyn) Krumscheid, Erica Marselle, Michelle (Danny) Bruce, Dillon Brill, Brandon Stearns (Natasha Hoffman), Travis Stearns and Abbey (Ladd) Lucke; great-grandchildren: Quin Sekel, Gavin and Aliyana Krumscheid, Austin and Alyssa Cook, Trystan and Bristol Jahn, Kyleigh, Kaleb and Carter Smith, Daxton Leum, Lydia and Aida Krumscheid, Taten (Jaida) Frame, Trey Wyndham, Alivia Simons, Emmitt Addison and Mason Bruce, Layton and Veyda Lucke; great-great-grandchildren: River and Weston Frame; and her beloved dog, Missy. Along with Bob and Carolyn Stearns and many other close friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Willis and Louise Kaufman; brothers: Donald and Willis Kaufman, Jr.; and brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Sandy Shinkey, Richard Krumscheid and Fran Kaufman.

