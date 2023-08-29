Donna Joy Aalto

Feb. 9, 1947 - Aug. 23, 2023

MCMINNVILLE, OR - Donna Joy Aalto (nee Krueger), late of McMinnville, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023, while surrounded by her children.

Donna was born on February 9, 1947, in Baraboo, WI.

She held an Associate's degree and worked at McMinnville Hospital for 35 years.

Donna was known for her zest for life, her devotion to her family and her strong beliefs.

Donna met her future husband, Walter, in 1969 and the couple married in 1970. They relocated to the Pacific NW from Wisconsin, and Donna remained a lifelong Greenbay Packers fan.

Donna enjoyed arts and crafts, movies, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Johanna son-in-law, Mark, and grandson, Cameron; son, Paul, daughter-in-law, Amy, grandson, Jeramiah, and granddaughter, Amelia; son, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Tamara; sister, Bonnie Gudmundsen; brother, Paul Krueger; sister, Kim Tomczyk and their families. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Aalto.

In honor of Donna, a Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM at the Bindery Event Space, located at 610 NE 4th St. in McMinnville. Food and refreshments will be served, and parking is located 2 blocks away at The Parking Garage at 500 NE Davis, along with streetside options.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Donna's memory to the McMinnville Cancer Center.