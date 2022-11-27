Donna Joan Williams

Donna graduated from Platteville High School and the University of Wisconsin—Platteville with a BS degree in Elementary Education and futhered her education in Colorado. She taught elementary education at Midvale and Shorewood Hills schools in Madison. She was fondly remembered by her students and many kept in touch with her. Donna spent many enjoyable and formative summers as a Girl Scout camp counselor and later camp Director. There she was known by her camp name “Red-Bird.” She was also a world traveler and one of her favorite trips was to Australia. After retirement, Donna did volunteer work in the gift shop at the Mariter Hospital in Madison.