March 19, 1937—Nov. 22, 2022
MADISON—Donna Joan Williams, of Madison, WI, passed away on November 22, 2022. She was born in Platteville, WI, on March 19, 1937, to Charles and Lillian Williams who predeceased her.
Donna graduated from Platteville High School and the University of Wisconsin—Platteville with a BS degree in Elementary Education and futhered her education in Colorado. She taught elementary education at Midvale and Shorewood Hills schools in Madison. She was fondly remembered by her students and many kept in touch with her. Donna spent many enjoyable and formative summers as a Girl Scout camp counselor and later camp Director. There she was known by her camp name “Red-Bird.” She was also a world traveler and one of her favorite trips was to Australia. After retirement, Donna did volunteer work in the gift shop at the Mariter Hospital in Madison.
Donna is survived by her brother, John and his wife, Barbara; niece, Jennifer; nephew, James; and grand-niece, Jenna; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She had a life well-lived, was an inspirational teacher, always had a positive attitude, had an infectious laugh and was a joyful and caring person. At her direction, her body has been donated to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
There will be no formal memorial service or funeral.