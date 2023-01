FITCHBURG — Donna Jean Dary, 91, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Jan. 15. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Charlotte, her husband, Kenneth, her two sons, Jeffery and Kim. She was survived by her daughter, Barbara, her son, Jon, and her 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.