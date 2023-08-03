Donna Jean Blackburn

June 30, 1945 - July 30, 2023

OXFORD – Donna Jean Blackburn, age 78, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born on June 30, 1945, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Gerald and Irma (Phillips) Larson.

She married Robert "Bob" Blackburn on October 7, 1969. Donna was the Co-Owner/Operator of Blackburn's Greenhouse.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her brothers and sisters: Robert Larson, Judy Buckley, Pat (Bill) Link and Yvonne (Jim) Zeman; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her twin sister at birth, Ann Mae, her parents, her brothers: LeRoy and Richard, and her sister, Sharon.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com). Burial will follow in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 6003, N3250 1st Drive, Oxford, WI 53952.