NEENAH/PHELPS - Donna J. Benson (nee Raisner), age 78, a resident of Neenah, WI and formerly of Phelps, WI, passed away on July 2, 2023. Donna was born on October 6, 1944 in Portage, WI to Edward and Violet Raisner. She married her husband, Donald Benson, on June 1, 1963 in Portage. She worked for many years at her family's business, Benson Insulation, while also working as a rural carrier for the Appleton Post Office. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren Callie and John, as well as tending to her flowers in her free time. After retirement, Don and Donna fulfilled a dream by spending months traveling in Alaska.