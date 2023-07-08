Donna J. Benson
Oct. 6, 1944 - July 2, 2023
NEENAH/PHELPS - Donna J. Benson (nee Raisner), age 78, a resident of Neenah, WI and formerly of Phelps, WI, passed away on July 2, 2023. Donna was born on October 6, 1944 in Portage, WI to Edward and Violet Raisner. She married her husband, Donald Benson, on June 1, 1963 in Portage. She worked for many years at her family's business, Benson Insulation, while also working as a rural carrier for the Appleton Post Office. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren Callie and John, as well as tending to her flowers in her free time. After retirement, Don and Donna fulfilled a dream by spending months traveling in Alaska.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Violet and her daughter Debbie Jo Benson.
She is survived by her husband: Donald Benson of Neenah, WI; son: Daniel J. (Kellie) Benson of Oshkosh, WI; daughter: DeDe Benson of Grand Chute, WI; granddaughter: Callie Cunningham and grandson: John Benson.
Private funeral services will be held with burial in Phelps Cemetery.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com