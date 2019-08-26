Donna D. Cleveland, 64, of Nekoosa, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Donna was born on July 12, 1955 in Sanford, North Carolina, the daughter of McKensey Barker and Geneva Maxine Drier.
Donna lived her life on her own terms and always cared for others along the way. She worked at Rainbow Casino in Nekoosa as well as working as a private caregiver for many families. She excelled at both, and those who knew her remember her as a kind and hospitable person.
Donna traveled across the country living in Missouri and California for several years each. Her soul mate and life partner, Jeff accompanied her to California and the two had many adventures together. In Wisconsin Rapids, Donna's home had an open door, a game of cribbage going and dinner in the oven. One of her favorite past times was hitting the rummage sales and finding a great deal. She loved having friends over and in the later years especially appreciated her girlfriends that would come by and do her nails and share good gossip.
Donna is survived by her partner, Jeff; three children, Chuck Newberry, Jeremiah (Lisa) Newberry, Sara Newberry; four grandchildren, Clayton, Kyia, Naomi, Logan; great-granddaughter, Valerie; five siblings, Kenneth and Rick Barker, Rod, Dawn and Daniel Drier; and dear family friend, Jessie Miller;
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin; and two brothers, Cecil and Brett.
Services to honor Donna's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Mckinley St., Wisconsin Rapids, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES is assisting the family with arrangements.