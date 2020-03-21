Donatelli, Florian I.

MADISON — Florian I. Donatelli, 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Cottages in Madison.

Florian was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., the beloved son of Ferdinand Donatelli and Marie (Butler) Donatelli. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters, Anthony, Margaret Rotman, Anna Mae McCauley, Raymond; and nephew, Scott Dvorak. Florian is survived by his brother, Edgar (Mary Ann) Donatelli; sister, Genevieve (Robert) Dvorak; brother-in-law, William McCauley, eight nieces and nephews; 14 great- nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends.

In 1947, Florian entered the Christian Brothers. He went on to earn his Masters in English and taught for over 20 years in the Christian Brother High Schools throughout the Midwest. After leaving the Christian Brothers he worked in various substance abuse organizations including The Pines in Janesville, Wis. and retiring from Creative Community Services in Madison. Very important to him was the fellowship, support and his 50+ years as a member of A.A.

