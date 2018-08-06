JANESVILLE—Arthur Terrington (Schmidley) Donaldson Sr. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. He was born in Janesville on Oct. 10, 1937, the son of Harold Victor Schmidley and Gabriel June Rohweder. He was raised by his grandparents, Arthur J. and Corrine Rohweder. He married Karen Glowacki on Feb. 13, 1960, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville.
Art had a very unique outlook on business and life. Many of his longtime friends were his closest advisors that he would bounce ideas and concepts off of. He loved to go to Krause’s Town and Country in the morning to catch up on the latest business news roundtable discussions and later in life, that transitioned into many lively conversations at Mocha Moments! Arthur was a helicopter pilot, he loved traveling the world with his wife and collecting antiques and other eclectic finds, enjoyed boating, and was a very talented cook.
Arthur, with his wife, Karen, at his side doing the office administration and the bookkeeping, owned Vivid, Inc., originally Janesville Outdoor Advertising Company (JOA), headquartered in Janesville. The business began as a part time endeavor when Art was in high school and involved both on premise and off premise painted sign services (billboards). Art and Karen’s children, Sue and Arthur Jr. were raised in Janesville, actively helping with the family business from an early age. In December of 1988, Arthur and Karen Donaldson purchased The House on the Rock. In July of 1998, the Donaldsons proudly opened the doors of The House on the Rock Inn. In June of 1999, the Donaldsons acquired the Springs Golf Club Resort, located near Spring Green, and opened it as The House on the Rock Resort.
Art is survived by his wife, Karen; two children, Arthur T. Jr. (Teresa ) Donaldson and Susan A. Donaldson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and sister, Gayle Donaldson Voigt.
A Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are preferred to the Iowa County Humane Society, the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society, or the Rotary Gardens in Janesville. For online condolences and registry, visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.