Donald W. Dammen

Sept. 24, 1937 - July 20, 2023

NECEDAH - Donald W. Dammen, 85, of Necedah, formerly of Janesville, died on July 20, 2023, at his home. Donald was born in Janesville, WI on September 24, 1937, to Benjamin and Helen (Evenstad) Dammen.

He was a member of the Janesville graduating Class of 1955. After high school, he joined the Army for three years.

He was united in marriage to Darlene (Hobart) in 1960 after three attempted proposals. He was so nervous that each time he attempted to ask, he crashed the car. Finally, after the first two car crashes, Darlene agreed as long as he kept the car on the road. Darlene proceeded him in death on March 1, 2021.

Donald worked as an Assembler at GM Motors and was a Committee Man (UAW 95).

After he retired, he coached track at Necedah High School, enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, trips to the casino and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of PBR and a good dirty joke, golfing in the dark, his love for Wisconsin sports teams, runny mashed potatoes and burning everything he attempted to cook on the grill. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children: Dean Dammen, Denise (Michael AKA Splash) Cunningham, Patrick Dammen, Kimberly (Billy) McCracken and Mikaylee Dammen; grandchildren: Zachary (Chelsie) Cunningham, Cody (Rachel) Cunningham, Zane (Alex) Roppe; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry (Marlene) Dammen. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Darlene, six siblings, one grandson, Andrew and many other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with a time of sharing at 12:45 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

