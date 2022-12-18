Nov. 17, 1946 – Dec. 13, 2022

MADISON — Donald Raymond Nelson, age 76, passed away on December 13, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, surrounded by his wife, Judith and daughters, Debra and Melissa. He was born on November 17, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to parents Lester and Margaret (Hanley) Nelson.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. A brief prayer service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257