Oct. 9, 1951 – Feb. 9, 2023

MOUNT HOREB—Donald N. “Don” “Bonzo” Magnuson, age 71, passed away at UW Hospital on Feb. 9, 2023. He was born on Oct. 9, 1951, in Madison, Wis., to Russell and Janice (Nelson) Magnuson. He worked 36 years for the Dane County Highway Department. He was a member of both the Deer Creek Sportsman’s Club and Wisconsin Beagle Club.

Don is survived by Mae, his loving wife of 50 years; daughter, Brenda (Shawn) Hagedorn of Whitewater; and son, Bernhard “Ben” (Linda) Magnuson of Mount Horeb. He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Leo) Humphrey; brother, Tom (Penny) Magnuson of Verona; and grandchildren, Ava and Julia Magnuson, and Emmi and Ty Hagedorn. Additionally, he is survived by several very special nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother-in-law, Vincent and Lidwina Breunig.

A celebration of life will be held at BEN & LINDA MAGNUSON’S RESIDENCE, 5192 County Road J, Mount Horeb, Wis., at 12 noon on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, and at BEN & LINDA MAGNUSON’S RESIDENCE from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. The family would like to request that you wear casual attire. There will be a private burial at a later date.

