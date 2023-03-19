April 3, 1934—March 14, 1934
Donald Laverne Hohlstein, age 88, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on March 14, 2023.
Don was born on April 3, 1934, in Otsego, WI, to Martha Hohlstein. He graduated from Rio High School in 1952, and from UW-Madison in 1958. He married Sally Jo Dann on October 22, 1955. They were married for 67 years, and raised three daughters.
Grasse Funeral Home in Rio is serving the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rio Fireman’s Park on May 13, 2023, from 1:00—5:00 p.m.