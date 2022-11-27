Feb. 24, 1935—Nov. 22, 2022

OREGON—Donald John Doyle, age 87, loving husband, father, Papa and great-grandfather, died on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Durand, Wis., on Feb. 24, 1935, the son of Donald and Evelyn Doyle.

Donny attended Edgewood High School as well as the Wisconsin School of Electronics where he earned an Associate Degree.

At the age of 18, Donny enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Okinawa, Japan for two years during the Korean War. He put his expertise in electronics to use by repairing radio transmitters that were used in troop communications.

Upon returning from Japan, Donny married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marie Dahlman, on Feb. 9, 1957, and they moved to Oregon, Wis., where they started their family that eventually included five children.

After working as a transformer design engineer for the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative for several years, Donny started his own business in 1966, Switchgear Service, where he designed and manufactured the half-kilowatt fixed-load transformer. The transformers made at Switchgear Service Co were used for street lighting at rural road intersections and rural recreational parks. In addition to the manufacture of the transformers, Switchgear also did service work for utility companies within the Midwest region. Switchgear Service eventually became Mid-Central Electric where the focus was on a wider scope of manufacturing operations. In 1983, Donny’s son, John, joined him at Mid-Central Electric. Working together for 38 years, along with a small but very dedicated group of employees, Donny and John grew the business to the point where the company’s products served customers world-wide. In 2021, Donny sold the business and retired at the age of 86.

In addition to being a hard-working businessman, Donny was also committed to the Oregon community. He was a long-time member of the Oregon Chamber of Commerce, serving three years on their Board of Directors, as well as serving as the Summer Fest Chairman. He was named Oregon’s Chamber of Commerce Small Business “Man of the Year” in 1974. Donny also served as a Trustee on Oregon’s Village Board from 1972—1976, and as a member of the Oregon Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years. Here he not only served as a firefighter on fire calls, but also was instrumental in the installation of a radio system at the firehouse. As well as his civic contributions, Donny served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Community National Bank for 30 years, since its’ inception in 1975.

Donny was a man who would make his mark on the world as an inventor, entrepreneur, and civic leader. However, he is best remembered as a family man with a quick wit and a generous heart. His time with family was happily spent, whether he was leading a trip to the family cottage or to Key West, flying his Cessna airplane to northern Wisconsin, working in the massive garden he planted each year, preparing and serving up a feast each Sunday evening, or presiding over a holiday gathering that could never have too many grandchildren. Donny was a great source of love and support for his family. Donny was also a man who always enjoyed working with his hands. His grandchildren claim that Papa could fix anything from a clock to a broken lawnmower to a windmill, and he spent countless hours working at any one of his many workbenches, doing just that.

Donny is survived by his children, Mary Ann Doyle of Harshaw, Teresa (Miles) Meidinger of Oregon, John Doyle of Oregon, Kathy (Jeff) Doyle-Horney of Madison, and Patty (Jeff) George of Evansville; his grandchildren, Jacob Diefenthaler, Erin Ellison (Jeff Olson), Mike Ellison (Vanessa Mauss), Molly Deegan, Katelyn (Fuzz) Demrow, Matt (Abby) George and Kehler George; great-grandchildren, Lain, Henry and Sarah Demrow, Kole Diefenthaler, Johnny and Erik Olson and Levi George; sisters, Ann Johnson, Alice (Fred) Carson, Bernice Owen, Pat (Art) Owen, Mary Adams and Denise (Rick) Neath; brother, Michael (Annette) Doyle; many nieces and nephews; wife, Susan Seiler Doyle; step-son, Matthew Cady; step-daughter, Melissa Kane; and step-grandchildren, Will and Alivea Kane.

Donny was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jeanne; his parents; brothers-in-law, Don Johnson, John Owen and Dale Adams; and nephew, Kevin Carson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Mains St., Oregon at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice, in the name of, Donald J. Doyle.

