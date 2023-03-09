March 29, 1959—Feb. 12, 2023

MADISON—Our beloved son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend, Donald Johansen, died peacefully at home in Madison on Sunday, February 12, 2023, with his wife, Terri by his side.

The son of Ralph and Shirley Johansen, he was born on March 29, 1959, in Madison. Don graduated from Madison East High School in 1977, and worked for the State Lab of Hygiene, Webcrafters, and was self-employed as a painter. He married the love of his life, Terri, on March 30, 1985.

He is survived by his wife, Terri; father, Ralph; sister, Debra Morgan; mother-in-law, Jane Callahan; brothers-in-law: former State Rep. Marlin Schneider and Dr. Robert Callahan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; sister, Georgia; and father-in-law, William Callahan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.