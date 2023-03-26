Donald J. Anderson, MSSW, 84, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023. Don was a life-long advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as a teacher at the UW-Madison School of Social Work, Community Outreach coordinator at the UW Waisman Center, and founder/board member of Create-Ability, Inc. Don was instrumental in the development of a variety of innovative community support programs. He had an immeasurable impact on the many families he supported and on the students he taught and mentored.