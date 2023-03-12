Jan. 5, 1934—March 8, 2023

MONONA—Donald “Don” Hebl, age 89, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Jan. 5, 1934, in Portage, Wis., the son of Emil Hebl and Grace (Ehr) Hebl.

Don graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Portage in 1947. At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War from 1951-1954, earning the rank of sergeant. He subsequently earned his bachelor’s degree in Business from UW-Madison. He retired in 1993, after a successful, lengthy career with the State of Wisconsin.

Don married Judith (Helmann) Hebl on Aug. 22, 1964, in Portage. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather “Pop-pop” and great-grandfather. Don was an involved, devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Don valued education. He was a life-long learner auditing numerous classes in his retirement at UW-Madison, inspiring those around him. He was an avid reader and a history enthusiast. Don loved traveling and vacationing with family in Destin, Fla. He enjoyed playing golf, and fishing with his brothers. He was a passionate Packers fan and a proud alumnus of UW-Madison.

Don is survived by his wife, Judith; his brother, Monsignor John Hebl; children, Lisa Brennan, Mary (Mark) Gardner, Tom (Jamie) Hebl, Maureen Hebl and Patrice (Adam) Huber; grandchildren, Ashley (Curtis) Frank; Madisyn, Myranda, and Max Gardner; Ayla Hebl, Gabe, Grady, and Becca Sadoski, and Everett Huber; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Hudson Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Grace; stepmother, May Hebl; and brother, Robert Hebl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Portage, Wis. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

