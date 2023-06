WATERTOWN - Donald George Fisher, born December 8, 1941, in Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023 at The Marquardt in Watertown, WI. He was 81 years old.

A viewing will be held on June 29, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, New London, with the service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dembinski officiating.