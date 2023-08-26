Donald G. Tunison

Feb. 13, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Donald Glen Tunison, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Donald was born at home in Columbia County on February 13, 1934, the oldest of six children of Glen and Luella (Miller) Tunison.

On December 4, 1955, he was united in marriage to Beverly Ahrens at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manchester. He took over the family dairy farm outside of Dalton, running it for over 40 years.

After retiring in 1993, he and Bev moved to Beaver Dam Lake where he could enjoy some fishing. He was a life long Christian and member of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed laughing and having fun dancing, bowling, and playing cribbage. His family will always cherish his laugh.

Donald is survived by his wife, Beverly; sisters: Beverly (Russell) Dallman, Cheryl (Howard) Draheim, and Carla (Terry) Breber; aunt, Irene Stellmacher; brothers-in-law: Tom (Lora) Van Dixhorn and Russell Neumann; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Dolores Metcalf and Lynette Van Dixhorn; nephew, Gary Metcalf; and other relatives.

Visitation for Donald will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Dr., Randolph from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Anthony Straseske officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Kingston.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.