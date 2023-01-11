May 18, 1927—Jan. 8, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Donald Francis Kasper of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully at the age of 95, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Donald was born on May 18, 1927, in Beaver Dam to Elmer and Gertrude Kasper.

Don married Audrey Ann Gergen on August 11, 1951, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They spent 67 wonderful years together until Audrey passed in 2018.

Don loved to travel. The first big trip they took as a family was “out west” in 1965.

That started an annual family trip to somewhere in the United States and Canada. Trips included Michigan, Missouri, Expo ‘67 in Montreal, Banff, Florida, the southwest, and other places. Don and Audrey visited all 50 states and many countries of the world.

Don was a veteran of the Army. He served at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri where his college education in Civil Engineering was put to use.

Don retired from the State of Wisconsin in 1990, after 37 years of service. He always said, “the longer your title, the further down the ladder you are.” Don retired as Chief Engineer of the Civil Engineering department of the Bureau of Facilities Management of the State of Wisconsin.

After retirement, Don and Audrey continued their travels. They were frequent travelers with the Elder Hostel program (now Road Scholar).

Don volunteered at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, for over 20 years, at the Wisconsin Historical Society Museum by the Capitol Square, and also kept busy for 15 years shuttling patients to and from their doctor’s appointments and to and from the Renal Center with the RSVP organization.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his three childre: Gary (Mary) Kasper, Linda (Brian) Pankow and Michael (Corazon) Kasper; eight grandchildren: Sindia, Leidy, Steven, Kristen, Kenneth, Matthew, Anthony, and Carissa; three great-grandchildren: Amelie, Maya and Cleo; brothers: Duane (Diana) Kasper and David (Susan) Kasper; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by father, Elme;, mother, Gertrude; wife, Audrey; and sister, Mary Kanas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, 227 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, with Fr. Miroslaw Syznal presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00—11:00 a.m. The family invites all to attend a luncheon after. Interment will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

Those who wish to honor Don’s memory can do so with a memorial donation to Sacred Hearts Church.

The family wishes to thank the Caregivers and Life Enrichment staff at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison, and also the staff of Agrace Hospice for their care of Don.

