Jan. 29, 1930—Dec. 15, 2022

VENICE, FL—Donald F. Mitchell passed away on December 15, 2022, at the age of 92, after living in Venice, FL, for more than 25 years.

He was born on January 29, 1930 in Omro, WI, son of Clyde and Erna (Luebke) Mitchell. Don graduated from the University of Wisconsin business school in 1952. He then served in the US Army in the Korean War. He returned to the University of Wisconsin to attend law school and graduated in 1957. Don practiced general civil law in Madison, WI, for more than 50 years while raising five daughters. Many friendships were made and good times were shared throughout Don’s life as a Past Exalted Ruler (PER) and Life Member of 59 years of the Elks Fraternal Organization of Madison, WI, #410.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene “Mickey” A Mitchell (formerly Feiler) of 35 years. Don is further survived by his children: Michelle (Kurt) Wolfmeyer of Keshena, WI, and grandson, Konrad (Bahar) Wolfmeyer, and granddaughter, Korinne Wolfmeyer; Lisa (Tim) Everson of International Falls, MN, and grandsons: Jacob and Ben Everson, Kim Mitchell of Sartell, MN, and granddaughters: Marisa and Tiana Wood, and grandson, Lee Wood; Nicole Mitchell of Missoula, MT, and granddaughter, Mayzie Shaver, and grandson, Maxwell Shaver Gigi Mitchell of Madison, WI, and granddaughter, Olivia Bodway; and stepson, Robert Feiler of Madison, WI, and grandson, Jack Feiler, and granddaughter, Katelyn Feiler. Don is also survived by his sister, Marilyn (Paul deceased) Butz of Madison, WI; and the mother of his daughters, Susan (Al) Jacobs of Egg Harbor, WI.

Don was extremely proud of his daughters who all attained university academic achievement as well as each of his 12 grandchildren and all they have accomplished in their lives. They are grateful to him for providing them a sense of strength, a will to learn and succeed, as well as many hours of thoughtful advice and council.

A favorite phrase Don and Mickey shared with each other throughout their marriage was: “I love you more today than I did yesterday and I loved you lots yesterday.”

Don would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. C Jefferson, his internist of over 20 years and his nurse Edie, as well as Dr. J Wagner and Dr. L Cho, for their treatment of his kidney disease.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date at the University of Wisconsin Memorial Union, Madison, WI.

If desired, donations to the charity of your choice are welcome in his memory.