MIDDLETON — Donald Edward Lewis, age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born February 16, 1934, the son of Dewey and Clara (Meier) Lewis in Madison.

Don graduated from Madison West High School in 1952, and attended Madison Business College. He volunteered to the Marine Corps from 1954-57. After bootcamp in San Diego, CA, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, FL. He also enjoyed his service time in Okinawa Japan. Don married his High School sweetheart, Betty Jean Pyle on Valentines Day, February 14, 1957, at the Memorial Church of Christ in Madison. He worked at Webcrafters Printing Company in Madison for 39 years as Production Manager. He volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels for years.

Don and Betty travelled around the world both before and after his retirement from Webcrafters. They had visited Europe many times, including China, Paris, London, Rome, along with the Caribbean and Hawaii. They also liked to winter in St. Augustine and Clearwater, Fla. In his younger years, Don played tennis and he loved to play golf with Webcrafters Golf League and on weekends with friends.

Don was a fantastic piano player. Some of his happiest times were spent playing the piano at family gatherings as the grand kids would make requests. His family speaks of him as the sweetest man they had ever known.

Don is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Rhode of Sun Prairie; sons: Scott (Misty) Lewis of Middleton, Mark (Julie) Lewis of Algonquin, IL; his nine cherished grandchildren: Douglas, Nickolas, Hallie and Heather Rhode, Cameron, Caden and Cole, Kayla and Brock Lewis; and his brother, Bill (Carol) Lewis of Phoenix, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Don’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Dane County Humane Society.

