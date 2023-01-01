Feb. 13, 1939—Dec. 28, 2022

MADISON—Donald E. Lokken, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, with family at his side.

He was born on February 13, 1939, at home in the Town of York, Green County, WI, the son of Ole and Myrtle (Swenson) Lokken. Donald graduated from New Glarus High School in 1957. On November 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Langley at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison. Donald worked delivering propane for many years with Madison Skel-Gas. He enjoyed photography, bowling, and traveling with his family. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his children: Dawn (Tim) Haag, Eric (Dawn) Lokken, David (Pam) Lokken, and Brian (Ann) Lokken; and grandchildren: Jamison, Benjamin, Rachel, Delaney, Jacob, Mitchell, Nicholas, Brennan, Zachary, Spencer, Emily, and Leah. He is further survived by his brothers: Dennis “Jimmy” (Mary) Lokken, Paul (Mert) Lokken, Glenn (Janice) Lokken, Jerry (Lynn) Lokken, and Duane “Rollie” (Josie) Lokken; sisters: Sylvia Lokken, Carol (Peter) Riphahn, Janice Lokken, Linda Palzkill, Marilyn Wood, Donna Moreno; sister-in-law, Thelma Lokken; nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ginny; brothers: Otis, Robert, and Kenneth Lokken; sister, Doris Paulson; and grandchildren, Adam and Joshua.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

A Time of Remembrance will conclude the visitation at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, followed by a graveside burial service at the Old York Lutheran Cemetery, Blanchardville, WI.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.