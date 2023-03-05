Dec. 23, 1934—March 2, 2023

PORTAGE—Donald E. Germain, age 88, of Portage, passed away on March 2, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Donald was born on December 23, 1934, in Madison, the son of Eugene and Margaret (Parr) Germain. He married Phylis Nelson on August 29, 2009, in Pardeeville. He was career U.S. Army Soldier for 42 years, until his retirement in 1994, as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. Donald also farmed and enjoyed the great outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Phylis; his children: David (Cathy) Germain, Darrel Germain, Douglas (Roberta) Germain, DeAnn (Daniel) Richards and Denice (Dave) Mender; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Donald Germain, Jr.; his granddaughter, Amanda Germain; his sister, Doreen Forcier; and his first wife, Arlene.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Rocky Run Catholic Cemetery, Township of Wyocena, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516; woundedwarriorproject.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.