Dec. 30, 1932 – Oct. 19, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE — Donald (Don) Robert Wallace, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at Crossings Memory Care in Sun Prairie, Wis.

He was born on December 30, 1932, in Appleton Wis., the son of Harvey and Lucille (Ludwig) Wallace. Don married Nancy (Zimmerman) on December 18, 1954, in Appleton Wis. He served in the US Army from 1953-1956. After his time in the military, Don and Nancy later made Madison, Wis., home where he attended University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Don worked for Baird for 25 years before he retired in his career from Piper Jaffrey in 2005. Don served his community and was an active volunteer for the United Way and the American Cancer Society where he served on the board. He was a member of Downtown Rotary and served on the board for Oakwood Retirement Community in Madison. Don also, was a member of the Jaycees and Gyros.

Don was most proud of his three children, Karen, Russell, and Michael. He enjoyed the numerous family vacations when they were young always exploring and taking new adventures. Don enjoyed skiing, boating and was always up for a good swim in the lake. He loved spending time at their lake home in Northern Wisconsin. Don created and invested in a Lake Association to continue his passion to serve later in his life.

To everyone who knew, Don was a vibrant, hilarious, caring, and engaging man. He could take over a room when he walked in, loved a good (and sometimes bad) joke, and always supported his family and friends. He was at his best on his boat, often enjoyed a cocktail and good food and was a master griller. He was a natural salesman and most importantly of all, simply enjoyed life, he could laugh at himself, and never felt or acted as if his accomplishments were the product of anything other than hard work and good common sense. He was down to earth, and so personable that people gravitated to him. We will miss him greatly every day.

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 67 years; his children: Karen (Scott) Bohon, Russell Wallace and Michael (Donna) Wallace. Grandchildren: Johanna (Michael) Altenberger, Tyler (Megan) Marotz, Rachel Wallace, Stephanie Wallace, Kyle Wallace, Kennedy Wallace, Carson Wallace, and Landon Wallace; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn Altenberger, Madelyn Altenberger, Kinsley Marotz and Logan Marotz.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Lucille Ludwig-Wallace; his aunt, Irene and Jay Hanley. In-laws: Lawrence and Lucille Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Luan Thorson-Zimmerman; and brothers-in-law: Richard and Peter Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on November 30, 2022, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A luncheon will follow at the Cress Center.

The family of Don would like to thank the Care Teams at Hyland Park and Hyland Crossings in Sun Prairie, for the wonderful care they provided for Don as his Alzheimer’s progressed. You all are truly Angels to take care of people with Alzheimer’s. We are forever grateful.

To continue Don’s passion to support his community and the Northern Lakes after his passing, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation or Big Arbor Vitae Lake Association at P.O. Box 63, Woodruff, WI 54568, in his name.

