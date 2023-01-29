May 15, 1928 – Jan. 23, 2023

OREGON, Wis.—Donald “Don” Richmond, age 94, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

He was born on May 15, 1928, in Arlington, Wis., to Walter and Minnie (Zunker) Richmond. Don married Annabelle Hanson in 1948 and they raised six children together. He worked as a salesman for Frito-Lay for 30 years, retiring in 1990. After the death of his second wife, Helen, he married Norma Payne on April 27, 2002, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Don is survived by his wife, Norma; his children, Terry (Cindy) Richmond, Gary (Mary) Richmond, David (Mary) Richmond, Cindy (Rodd) Wangen and Dale (JoAnn) Richmond; grandchildren, Kevin, Heidi, Wendy, Eric, Caela, Erin, Scott, Anna, Megan and Lindsey; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Vernon Richmond; sister-in-law, Mary Richmond; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle (Hanson) Richmond; wife, Helen (Pernot) Richmond; son, Mark Richmond; great-granddaughter, Taylor Richmond; brothers, Floyd (Esther) Richmond, Mervin (Catherine) Richmond and Glen Richmond; and sister-in-law, Betty Richmond.

Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with the Rev. Ellen Stelzle officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

