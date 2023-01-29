MADISON—Donald “Don” Revello, age 91, of Madison, WI, passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 18, 2023.

Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, he often shared many fond memories of his childhood. He served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. After his final deployment in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering at Michigan Tech. He grew to love the U.P. and during his time there met Sharon, his cherished wife of 68 years. They settled in Madison, WI, where he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Don took great pride in his family, including three sons: Michael (Julie), Brian (Kathy) and Steve (Kristin); eight grandchildren: Rebekah, Jacob, Dani, Jackie (Matt), Bobby (Megan), Michael, Jerrin, Lauren; and great-granddaughter, Parker.

Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to travel and was an avid tennis player, reader, witty storyteller, supportive listener and friend. Don lived a full life and we thank him for the love, care, wisdom and joy he brought to our lives.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

