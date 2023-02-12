Feb. 6, 1932 – Feb. 2, 2023

MADISON—Donald Charles Gerhard, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. He was born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Milwaukee, the son of Charles and Addie (Smith) Gerhard.

Donald is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Jenni Gerhard; and son, Randall (Holly) Gerhard. He was preceded in death by his son, David Gerhard.

Don requested no services.

